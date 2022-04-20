Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Sharjah Police have arrested 94 beggars as part of the campaign (Begging is a crime.. Giving is a responsibility), which was launched at the beginning of the current month of Ramadan, as part of its efforts to combat negative behaviors that are active in Ramadan. One of the beggars was arrested in possession of more than 44,000 dirhams, another in possession of 12,000 dirhams, and a third more than 9 thousand dirhams, while the number of beggars who were arrested during the past two years amounted to 1,409 beggars, and the value of the sums of money seized was more than half. million dirhams.

The head of the team for controlling beggars in the Emirate of Sharjah, Lt. Col. Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, said that the campaign comes in implementation of the directives of the Ministry of Interior and in continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Police to curb these illegal practices, which are considered a crime punishable by law, and are active in different seasons and are concentrated near commercial and residential areas. and mosques.

He pointed out that the campaign resulted in the arrest of 94 beggars, including 65 men and 29 women, who were reported through the direct communication channels provided by the Sharjah Police through the numbers 80040 and 901, as well as through the field campaigns of the control teams that roam all the roads of the emirate, and pointed out that most of those who were arrested Their arrest came to the state on a visit visa, and some of them are residents who take advantage of the month of Ramadan to make money and make quick profits.

He pointed out that, during this blessed month, members of society compete to provide charitable deeds from financial and in-kind donations to the needy, which provides an opportunity for the weak of souls to practice beggary, which poses a great danger to members of society, noting that charities are the competent authorities to collect donations, and distribute them to The poor and the needy.

He explained that the security teams are on the lookout for these fraudsters, calling on members of the public to cooperate with the police in the event that any cases of beggary are detected and quickly report it through the toll-free number (901) or (80040) of the Police Operations Room, and that their donation be through approved charities and associations in a manner official by government agencies.



