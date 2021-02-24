In the US, half a million people have now died from or with Covid-19. On the occasion of this harrowing mark, US President Biden remembered the victims.

Washington, DC – The coronavirus pandemic killed half a million people in the United States. On the occasion of this shocking fact, the new US president commemorated the 500,000 deaths. Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday evening (local time) in front of the White House, the stairs of which were filled with 500 candles.

“Today we mark a truly gloomy, harrowing milestone – 500,071 dead. That’s more Americans who died from this pandemic in a year than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined, ”Biden said. “That’s more lives taken from the virus than in any other country in the world.”

Biden criticizes Trump: “We have to end the policy of misinformation. That has already cost too many lives “

In view of the high death toll, the new US president warned against dulling society: “Even if we have fought this pandemic for so long, we must fight against becoming deaf to the suffering. We have to resist seeing every life as a statistic ”. He also appealed to US citizens to continue to adhere to the measures taken to contain the pandemic. He called for people to continue wearing masks, to adhere to the rules of distance and – as soon as the opportunity arises – to be vaccinated.

Biden took the opportunity to clearly distinguish himself from the corona policy of his predecessor Donald Trump: “We must end the policy of misinformation that has divided families, communities and the country. That has already cost too many lives ”.

Finally, US President Joe Biden addressed the US citizens with optimistic words: “This country will laugh again, this country will have sunny days again. This country will experience joy again, ”he emphasized. “We’ll remember every person we’ve lost, the lives they had, and the loved ones they left behind,” said Biden.

After the address, the President, his wife, Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamela Harris, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, honored the victims with a minute’s silence. In addition, the American flags have been waving at half-mast at public buildings, military bases and US missions abroad for five days as a sign of mourning since Monday.

Most corona deaths worldwide in the USA: Rapid increase in the number in winter

USA has 19 percent of coronavirus deaths worldwide. Given that the country only accounts for four percent of the world’s population, this is a disproportionately high number of deaths. After the virus reached the United States, the death toll is skyrocketing. By May 2020 there were 100,000 dead and by September already 200,000. In December, the number of victims exceeded the 300,000 mark. Most people succumbed to Covid-19 disease between December 2020 and February 2021: 46 percent of all corona deaths were confirmed during this period – despite the vaccination campaign that had started. Due to the devastating effects of the corona pandemic, the average life expectancy in the United States fell by a full year.

US vaccination campaign: 1.7 million vaccinations per day

As a result of the vaccination campaign, however, a more positive development is already emerging in the USA: the number of new infections is actually falling significantly. About 1.7 million people are vaccinated every day in the US. So far, 44 million people in the United States have received the first vaccination, around 19.4 million people have received both doses. Biden has been pushing the vaccination campaign massively since he started. The USA will now receive around 600 million doses of vaccine from manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer / Biontech by the end of July, which would be sufficient for all adults in the country.

Chief virologist Fauci criticizes Trump: “Lack of participation in the top management of the country”

On the occasion of the 500,000 corona deaths, the most prominent virologist in the USA, Anthony Fauci, also spoke up. In an interview with the Reuters news agency, he commented on the corona policy under ex-President Donald Trump. He sees the political division in the country as an important factor in the “shocking death toll” from the coronavirus. Even wearing protective masks has been made a political and not a medical issue.

“Even under the best of conditions, that would have been a significant problem,” said Fauci, referring to the risk of infection from Covid-19. In his opinion, however, this does not explain how “a rich and highly developed nation could become the hardest hit country on earth”. Fauci discussed the corona policy under Donald Trump as part of the interview. If the fight against the virus failed, “the lack of participation in the top management of the country” would not have helped, according to Fauci.

The virologist is currently a consultant in the White House and was already under ex-President Donald Trump. As a consultant, he repeatedly clashed with Trump. Trump had repeatedly discredited his virus expert Fauci in public. However, Fauci found it particularly shocking that numerous cities and states had ignored his commission’s recommendations for a safe reopening after a lockdown. (dpa / at)

List of rubric lists: © Evan Vucci / dpa