In Brazil, more than half a million people have signed a petition “in defense of democracy” in response to comments from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. In the run-up to the presidential elections in early October, Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized the electoral system in Brazil since 1996 and the voting machines used. His comments raise doubts as to whether he will accept an election defeat.
