The Junta de Andalucía announced that it is set up to vaccinate 500,000 people per week. Remove another thing is whether there are sufficient doses available.

The Board’s objective is to reach the magic figure of 70% of the population vaccinated. This is ambitious to say the least because the province of Granada, expects to reach 20% during spring; a figure that includes those vaccinated and those who have had the virus (knowingly or not) and who therefore have antibodies.

At present, it is calculated that 12.34% already have the said antibodies, which is the highest percentage in Andalucía. This is due more to the brunt of the second wave (self-generated antibodies in recovered patients) than a vaccination program

The Regional PM, Juanma Moreno stated today that the major restrictions will stay in place until the 70% immunity is achieved; ie inter-provincial restrictions, curfew and nonessential businesses closing at 18.00h. He did say, however, that they have room for ‘tweaking’ the restrictions; adjusting to the fluctuations in the contagion figures.

While things are shaping up for the city of Granada to have its boundary restrictions lifted, Vélez Benaudalla, which only recently was opened up, will have to close down again from 00.01h this Saturday – the BOJA will confirm this.

(News: Andalucia)