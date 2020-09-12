CBI is engaged in its investigation in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On September 9, in the case of drugs, actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) has been arrested. Now a new twist has come in the case of drugs related to Sushant’s case and it has been revealed that after knowing that everyone is shocked.

According to a report, during the lockdown, drugs were sent from the house of Sushant Singh Rajput to Riya Chakraborty’s house by courier. According to sources, his employee Deepesh Sawant from Sushant’s house had given the parcel of the drug to the courier boy, which was delivered at Riya Chakraborty’s house and Riya’s brother Shovik Chakraborty had received the parcel.

According to the information, in April this parcel was sent, which contained about half a kilogram of marijuana (drugs). It is also reported that no one should be suspicious about that parcel and during the lockdown, this packet should not be caught during police checkings, that is why some household items were sent along with it. Recently, NCB has recorded the statement of that courier boy. That courier has identified Shovik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant. Courier Boy’s phone call with Shovik and Deepesh was also traced. At the same time, it has been revealed from the sources that Riya Chakraborty has also taken names of many Bollywood celebrities who buy and take drugs in NCB inquiry. However, the names of those celebs have not been revealed.