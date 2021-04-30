At least 41 dead, 31 on the Kyrgyz side and 10 on the Tajik side, and more than 200 wounded is the provisional balance of the armed clash that broke out on Thursday afternoon between forces border guards of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The conflict, whose origin is due to the continuous struggles of the local population for access to water resources, began to be forged on the eve by Kyrgyz civilians, when Tajik forces began to install surveillance cameras on the border line.

However, there has been no way to find out yet who the initiative to open fire came from. The two contending parties they accuse each other starting the shooting and there are even those who maintain that the first shots were fired by armed civilians. Be that as it may, the skirmish started in the early afternoon at the water distribution plant on the upper reaches of the Isfara River (Ak-Suu), which feeds a reservoir on the Kyrgyz side of the border and is located very close to the Tajik town of Voruj.

Both countries consider that this strip of territory is theirs and the truth is that there is still no official agreement to demarcate the border. During the clashes, which lasted several hours, automatic weapons and grenade launchers. The Kyrgyz border post at Dustuk was destroyed by fire that caused a shell. The Kyrgyz authorities decided to establish a state of emergency in the Batkén region and evacuated the inhabitants of several of their villages. Meanwhile, the Tajik Army started sending tanks.

The situation calmed down after the heads of government of the two countries, Ulukbek Marípov and Kojir Rasulzoda, met and opted for prioritize negotiations as a way to resolve the dispute. They agreed to a ceasefire and to withdraw their respective troops. This Friday, the Tajik presidents, Emomali Rajmón, and the Kyrgyz, Sadir Zhapárov, held a telephone conversation to reduce tension and agreed to hold a summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in the second half of May.

It is not the first time that clashes have occurred in that border area, although this time they have been the most violent. The fight for water and the fact that the border is not delimited in its entirety are the causes that provoke the tensions. Among the civilians killed on the Kyrgyz side is a 12-year-old girl, a factor that can further fuel outrage towards the neighboring country.

From Moscow, analysts warn that a war between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, in the immediate proximity of Afghanistan, could attract Islamist groups and would pose a serious security threat, not only for the former Soviet Central Asian countries, but even for the own Russia. From the Kremlin, the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, has expressed the wish that the situation “stabilize as soon as possible.” In his words, Russia “is going to follow developments closely.”