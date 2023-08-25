worry about litterMcDonald’s is not going to launch a new deposit system on its own initiative to combat litter left behind in parking lots. Seven environmental clubs are calling on the fast food restaurant to encourage customers to return their cardboard packaging in exchange for half a euro. “We doubt whether deposits will work.”

The idea of ​​the environmental clubs: to equip all 263 Dutch McDonald’s branches with a cheerful deposit system – led by mascot Ronald McDonald – in which customers can deposit their waste, such as hamburger packaging and chip trays, in exchange for half a euro. “This is how you keep it fun and attractive for the consumer,” says Rob Buurman, director of Recycling Network, one of the largest environmental clubs in the country.

New deposit cup

McDonald’s is pleased with the increased attention to litter and appreciates that environmental clubs are helping to keep the environment around the restaurants clean. “It is a nice idea, but we doubt whether even more deposits will help us move forward,” says a spokesman. Customers already pay a surcharge of 25 cents for the classic disposable cups and 1 euro for a new, sturdy, returnable cup. They get that money back when they return it.

This system is not really going strong. Only one in five customers returns the cup. "We don't yet know why. Maybe it's a matter of getting used to. Perhaps many customers keep that cup at home or in the car. We will see in the near future, but we doubt whether even more deposits will contribute to less litter."

More trash cans

Although a deposit is indeed not the holy grail for reducing litter, it does contribute to a cleaner environment. Data from the Litter Monitor show that there are a lot fewer small plastic bottles floating around since they have been subject to a deposit. In the case of large plastic bottles, a decrease of 33 percent was even seen last year. There are also a lot fewer drink cartons among the litter.

McDonald's parking lots are also looking cleaner and cleaner, at least the spokesperson says. "A clean environment is therefore one of our biggest priorities. Instead of the legal 25 meters, we clean 100 meters around our restaurants every day. We have to keep repeating that. Inside it almost always goes well, but outside we see that sometimes waste remains. With the help of the municipality we try to put more and more trash cans. That is the most important thing for us, because we can recycle waste in the trash."



No license plates on receipt

Tracing polluters by printing a registration number on a receipt or packaging, as was done in the past, could be another solution. The police unions are not averse to this. However, McDonald’s would “never come up with this plan on its own initiative.” “We certainly don’t want to patronize in this way. That is not our role, we have other agencies for that. It is ultimately up to the consumer to decide what to do. Of course we hope that he or she takes the trouble to walk to the trash can. It is ultimately a joint responsibility to keep the Netherlands clean.”

McDonald’s is already trying to reduce litter. For example, hot drinks and the well-known McFlurry no longer have a lid. Plastic straws have also been replaced by paper straws and the McKroket and Chili Chicken are now in a paper wrapper instead of a cardboard box. In addition, McDonald’s saves about 70 kilograms of plastic per year by serving the ice creams with a wooden spoon from now on. By 2025, McDonald’s wants 100 percent of its packaging to consist of recycled or renewable materials.

In France, McDonald's goes much further. There, all branches have replaced their cardboard chip trays with reusable plastic chip trays. Customers can return the chips trays after use and they will then be washed for the next customer. With this, the fast food chain wants to drastically reduce waste production. In the Netherlands we will not see these washable chips trays for the time being. According to McDonald's, this has to do with the decisions and legislation that suit France.

Dumpert movie

Litter left behind is a big problem at McDonald’s. Many parking lots look like a rubbish dump at the end of the day. A volunteer in Zutphen found more than four hundred plastic sauce containers in nature around the McDonald’s in barely a month. A little further on in Heerde, things get so out of hand that employees of the fast food restaurant have to walk several rounds every day.

A telling video appeared on social media this week, showing two younger customers eating their order in a car, but throwing the cardboard next to the car. A woman who has had enough starts the conversation and throws the garbage back into the car after a short discussion. The images have been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people and sparked a new discussion that McDonald’s should take stricter measures to tackle polluters.