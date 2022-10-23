Bernard Ruiz-Picasso maintains in an interview that his grandfather was and is a 100% pop icon and that is why children like him so much. But also that, deep down, “in Spain his work is not really known”. And he is not without reason. The capacity for popular fascination, fantasy, genius and controversy that Pablo Picasso’s work continues to project half a century after his death confirms what is known: his status as a colossus in art history. The Picasso Celebration 1973-2023, which, thanks to the collaboration between the Spanish and French governments, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the death of the painter and sculptor from Malaga with fifty exhibitions around the world, in addition to international congresses and colloquiums, should serve of pretext A perfect pretext so that his character and his work are not mere market meat and even merchandise, but a real object of curiosity and study. The texts and images of this special issue in homage to the genius want to be an invitation to all of this.

credits Developing: Carlos Munoz See also Covid, Dg WHO: "Confident 2022 will be the end of the pandemic" Graphic editing: Bea Palomo, Carmen Guri and Gorka Lejarcegi