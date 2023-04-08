On April 8, 1973, exactly half a century ago, he died at the age of 91 in Mougins (France) the painter and sculptor Pablo Ruiz Picasso. Throughout 2023, international exhibitions, congresses and colloquiums are being held all over the world to commemorate the fifty years since the disappearance of the creator of cubism and one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. Just before the so-called Picasso Year began, The weekly country published a special issue dedicated to the genius from Malaga. On the exact day the anniversary is celebrated, we review some exhibitions, books and documentaries to delve into his life and work.

More information

exhibitions

Picasso-El Greco. The Prado (Madrid). First monographic exhibition on the influence of El Greco on the work of Picasso. The comparison between the works of both, centered on the cubist work of Picasso and the late work of El Greco, opens up new perspectives. From June 13, 2023 to September 17, 2023.

Picasso and prehistory. Musée de l’Homme (Paris). How prehistoric art nurtured the work of Picasso, captivated by the findings of cave paintings, megalithic sites or paleolithic venuses. From February 8 to June 12, 2023.

The collection takes color! Picasso Museum (Paris). A rearrangement of the collection, combining works by the master with others by modern and contemporary artists, under the direction of British designer Paul Smith. March 7 to August 6, 2023.

Picasso: matter and body. Picasso Museum Malaga. The collection of sculptures will go through the plurality of styles that Picasso used to expand the forms of the human body with all possible materials: wood, bronze, cement, iron, steel and plaster. From May 8 to September 10, 2023.

Picasso and Spanish ceramics. Design Museum of Barcelona. In 1957, Picasso visited the exhibition on Spanish ceramics organized by the Palais Miramar in Cannes. According to the chronicles of the time, when he saw the works he said: “But is it possible that they did this before me?” This is the origin of the donation of the 16 ceramic works by Pablo Picasso to the Art Museums of Barcelona. From June to September 2023.

Picasso. 2023 drawings. Center Pompidou (Paris). More than 2,000 drawings and engravings. From his youth to his latest works, drawing is for Pablo Picasso the place of an ever-renewed invention around the power of the line and the proliferation of compositions. From September 6, 2023 to January 8, 2024.

Picasso 1906: the great transformation. Reina Sofia Museum (Madrid). The aim of this exhibition is to investigate, from a current perspective, the artist’s contribution to the birth of modern art. We are before a Picasso full of optimism and eager to reformulate the artistic experience. A Picasso committed to the process and in search of the primitive. From November 14, 2023 to March 4, 2024.

More information

Books

Picasso. A biography. John Richardson. A decade of friendship with the artist helped the British academic and art historian to delve into Picasso’s life and capture it in three highly documented volumes. Actually, there were supposed to be four, but Richardson passed away in 2019, before completing his monumental work. Rigor, amenity and narrative capacity. A Picassian bible. Editorial Alliance, 1995.

Picasso. Art is not the truth. Various authors. “The youthful and attractive Spaniard is shy and withdrawn but irritable when his paintings are discussed,” writes the American journalist Kate Carew in 1913 for The Washington Herald. “I plan to give a large part of my works to Málaga, my hometown” (sic), Picasso told Juan Ramírez de Lucas in 1957 to Illustrated Gazette, to which the journalist will add: “Which he has not done, but not because of him, but because of the lack of vision of his countrymen.” A biography in interviews. Twenty-five of them gathers this volume of the Conversations collection in the Confluencias publishing house. A kaleidoscope of questions and answers. Editorial Confluences, 2020.

The women behind Picasso. Eugenia Tenenbaum. This is the most current work published -in the Lunwerg publishing house- about the painter in which Tenenbaum gets into the shoes of Jacqueline Roque, Fernande Olivier, Eva Gouel, Olga Khokhlova, Françoise Gilot, Marie-Thérèse Walter, Dora Maar and Geneviève Laporte.

Picasso. Gertrude Stein. In the Metropolitan in New York you can see the portrait that Picasso made of this great visionary who made her house in Paris the meeting point for a group of artists, including the painter. And about him are these memoirs in which Stein displayed a reflection to understand what this artist meant for the art of the 20th century. The Sphere of Books.

More information

documentaries

The mystery of Picasso. Henri-Georges Clouzot, 1956. With this film, Henri-Georges Clouzot made it possible for viewers to contemplate Picasso’s technique and way of working. Filmed in the studio of the artist from Malaga using innovative cinematographic techniques, the viewers are shown, brushstroke by brushstroke, the birth of a work of art. One of those unique films in which a filmmaker enters the life of a painter to witness the genesis of one of his works. For sale on DVD.

Picasso. Luis Revenga, 1981. The film director and producer Luis Revenga shot the first documentary for RTVE on the occasion of the centenary of the artist’s birth and for which he interviewed his various family circles, friends, artists. Recently, Revenga has published the book Filming Picasso, in which he rescues the almost improbable anecdotes that surrounded the filming of that unique document: from the conditions imposed by the family to the personal quarrels that Picasso’s heirs had or the intricacies of financing the documentary, which was considered a “ a matter of State”, and in which the highest spheres of politics and culture of the moment were involved. Salvador Dalí, Eduardo Chillida, Camilo José Cela, Jacqueline Picasso, Antoni Tàpies, Rafael Alberti, José Bergamín, Paco de Lucía, Camarón and Pata Negra, among others, participated. Available on RTVE Play.

Picasso Mystery (1973-2023). Cycle of the Spanish Film Library. During this month of April, the Spanish Film Library is screening a cycle of nine sessions at the Doré cinema in Madrid with films that investigate the relationship of the artist, his work and iconography, with the moving image. Dore Cinema. Madrid. Until April 27.

BULLFIGHTING

Exhibition and bullfight in La Malagueta. Almost thirty works by sixteen artists, all related to Picasso or the bulls and grouped under the name A picassian vision of bullfighting, adorn the tables and the burladeros of the bullring of La Malagueta (Málaga) in the Corrida Picassiana, for which this Saturday the right-handers Cayetano, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado are announced, who will fight bulls owned by Álvaro Núñez. The exhibition will be dismantled at the end of the celebration.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe