Nixon, the 37th President of the United States and the the only one who has resigned from office in the history of his country, He resigned in a speech to the nation on August 8, 1974, left the White House the next day, and was succeeded almost immediately by his vice president, Gerald Ford, who had been in office for only nine months.

“I have never been a deserter. To leave the presidency before the end of my term is abhorrent to every instinct in my body, but as president I must put the interests of the United States first,” Nixon said in his speech, which was broadcast on radio and television.

After resigning, Ford tried to regain public confidence in the Republican government, but 48 hours after being appointed president, on September 8, what he did was pardon fully and unconditionally exonerated Nixon of all federal crimes committed, arguing that he did so for the good of the United States.

Ford was then accused of having made “a corrupt deal” with the outgoing president, and although he asked for the resignation of most of Nixon’s ministers, except for Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (1923-2023) and Treasury Secretary William Simon (1927-2000), he did not manage to change the face of the government of the time.

Photo taken in 1970 of President Richard Nixon when he visited the troops in Vietnam. Photo:AFP Archive Share

According to several historians, public trust between Americans and the Executive Branch disappeared half a century ago.

According to White House documents from 2016, Ford also allegedly “significantly altered the final report of the Rockefeller Commission,” which was tasked with investigating the CIA’s domestic activities, removing from an 86-page section the agency’s assassination plans, among other things.

The beginning of the end for the Republican president

The historic political scandal of Watergate began with the arrest of five men – three Cubans, one Cuban-American and one American – who They raided the Watergate complex in Washington, headquarters of the Democratic National Committeeon June 17, 1972, and was further aggravated by the Nixon administration’s subsequent attempt to cover up what had happened.

There was suspicion about the five arrested from the start. “(…) The alleged robbers were dressed in suits, wore surgical gloves and carried listening equipment and cameras. They also had almost 2,300 dollars in cash,” recalls the BBC.

The US Congress opened an investigation that led to an institutional crisis, after Nixon’s resistance to collaborate, and It was aggravated with the discovery of illegal activities personalities of his government, among other things.

The illegal actions included harassment by the police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of political opponents, activists and persons and officials considered suspicious.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, journalists of the Watergate scandal. Photo:THE TIME file Share

The campaign plan presented in January 1972 by lawyer and FBI agent George Gordon Liddy (1930-2021), financial advisor to the Nixon Re-election Committee, also included numerous illegal activities against the Democratic Party and

It was the first misstep of the Nixon administrationwhich led to the worst political scandal of the 20th century, according to analysts.

The investigations also uncovered a connection between the Watergate burglars and the dirty money received by the Committee for Nixon’s Re-election, the official campaign arm of Nixon and the Republican Party.

Investigations by the US Senate Watergate Committee also revealed that Nixon had a listening system in his offices and had recorded countless conversations.

The Supreme Court then ruled that the president must hand over the recordings, and Nixon agreed. These implicated him directly in the scandal when it was discovered that he had tried to cover up what happened at the Democratic Party headquarters.

These recordings were the most serious evidence and the one that defined the end of Nixon’s mandate, who He justified the listening system in the Oval Office by saying that it was so he could write his memoirs later.

The fall of Richard Nixon

Nixon, also accused of countless abuses of power, resigned before Congress impeached him on August 8, 1974. His first term was then ending and he was emerging as a favourite for a second, despite failing to keep his promise to end the Vietnam War.

The Watergate scandal affected some 69 people, many of whom held senior positions in his government, and 48 of them were convicted and imprisoned.

George Gordon Liddythe aforementioned finance advisor to Nixon’s election campaign, who was also part of a Special Investigations Unit, better known as ‘the plumbers’ and created by the president to stop any leaks, was convicted of conspiracy, theft and illegal wiretapping, among other things.

The Pentagon Papers, created after the scandalous leak of information known as the “Pentagon Papers” in 1971, was ordered to “spy on Democrats in the Watergate building and find any documents that could harm them,” the BBC reports.

The Watergate scandal put the judiciary, Congress, the Senate, the Executive Branch of the United States to the test. marked the end of trust between American citizens and the presidency.

Watergate also became a world symbol of corruption and conspiracy, and gate, a shorthand synonym for countless political scandals, such as Iran Gate, in Anglo-Saxon and other nations.

Nearly a dozen films were made on the subject, but the most widely recognized was All the President’s Men (1976), starring Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein and Robert Redford as Bob Woodward, the two Washington Post reporters who investigated and made public the scandal.

The film, which won several Oscars for best director, cast, sound, production, screenplay and others, was based on the book by the two reporters, published in 1974, which won the Pulitzer Prize and is considered among the best 100 non-fiction books in history.

All the President’s Men uncovered “(…) the Watergate scandal in all its scope and introduced, for the first time, ‘Deep Throat,’ the mysterious source of the two authors,” recalled Juan Pablo Csipka of Página 12 in a recent analysis.

For three decades, the identity of the crucial anonymous source was kept secret, but he was later identified as Mark Felt, then the deputy director of the FBI.

Share special Watergate Nixon Photo:THE TIME Share

The journalists who revealed the gigantic scandal

Bob Woodward, then 29 years old and nine months into his tenure at the Washington Post, fHe was in charge of covering the arrest of five people at the Watergate complex in the early morning of June 17, 1972.

The reporter was struck by the fact that the five detainees had a private lawyer for the case, just a few hours after their arrest, when the most usual option would have been a public defender, Csipka recalls.

Share Former US President resigns in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Photo:THE TIME file

Authorities accused the five men of attempting to spy on the offices of the Democratic National Committee, and Woodward, who attended preliminary statements with the judge, discovered that the man who claimed to be a CIA employee was not James McCord, security coordinator for the Nixon Re-election Committee.

Consulting his sources, Woodward also realized that they had spoken about the issue with

Carl Bernstein, 28, a colleague of his who had been working for the same newspaper for six years.

From the beginning of the investigations, the suspects were distrusted and eventually revealed their links to state intelligence agencies. James McCord, for example, had been a security adviser and had recently retired from the CIA. The others, Bernard Barker, Frank Sturgis, Virgilio González and Eugenio Martínez, also admitted to having links to intelligence agencies.

In other investigations, reporters also found that the detainees had also participated in CIA operations against Fidel Castro’s regime.

A check for $25,000 for Nixon’s re-election campaign deposited into the account of one of the detainees was the first evidence they released in August 1972.

The reporters also discovered, among many other things, that Attorney General John Mitchell ran a secret fund that he was collecting information on members of the Democratic Party and that all the facts pointed to the White House.

Bob Woodward (left) and Carl Bernstein (right) at an event to commemorate 50 years of Watergate, in 2022. Photo:Getty Images Share

EL TIEMPO contacted Bob Woodward to expand on the information and apply it to the present, but received no response, despite the fact that this reporter had interviewed him before.

Nixon’s resignation affected peace negotiations in Vietnam, the rapprochement with China and the negotiations after the Yom Kippur War, and relegated Washington’s role in the fall of Salvador Allende in Chile, among many other things, according to experts.

Nixon reappeared in a series of interviews he gave to English journalist David Frost in 1977 and when addressing the reasons for his resignation he uttered a phrase that is remembered to this day: “When the president does it, it means it is not illegal.”

The meticulous, careful and valuable investigative work of Woodward and Bernstein, living legends of world journalismhas been an example for several generations in the world.

According to experts, All the President’s Men has regained its relevance in recent years “after the troubled beginnings of Donald Trump’s presidency, when many speculated about the possibility that he would be subjected to an impeachment process like the one that forced Richard Nixon to resign.”

Gloria Helena King

Special for EL TIEMPO