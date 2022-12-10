The arrival of the capsule Orion, that will fall this Sunday in the Pacific after visiting the Moon, coincides, day by day, with the 50th anniversary of the return home of the last ship to visit the satellite, the apollo 17, on December 11, 1972. It is a coincidence, perhaps not entirely coincidental. It has taken us exactly 50 years to return to our satellite, a little more than what elapsed between the arrival of Roald Amundsen at the South Pole and the establishment of the first permanent Antarctic bases.

apollo 17 it marked the end of an era of exploration. It began with the vision—and political necessity—of a president, and ended up consumed by cost, public ennui, and another president’s interest in also making his mark on a different program. John F. Kennedy raised it as a technological competition against the USSR; Richard Nixon —who continued to harbor a certain jealousy of his late predecessor— decided to cancel the program in favor of another that promised great benefits in the medium term: the space shuttle.

The original plan for the Apollo program included flights up to the 20th mission. This was canceled very soon, just a couple of months after the second moon landing. The official reason was to release a rocket Saturn 5 to put the future Skylab laboratory into orbit. Only fifteen had been built and by then test flights and two lunar missions had already consumed half.

In September 1970, NASA announced the cancellation of two other flights, this time for budgetary reasons, although, without a doubt, the accident of the apollo 13 also had a lot to do with it. She had shown that going to the Moon was a risky undertaking, and the White House wanted to reduce the risk that crews might be lost in the future.

When canceling the apollo 18, the scientific community was furious. Until then, the only astronauts sent to the Moon were pilots with military experience who had been given an intensive selenography varnish. The first professional geologist was to fly precisely on the canceled flight. It was Harrison Schmitt, one of three astronaut-scientists trained to fly the lunar lander at NASA’s disposal.

The Apollo 17 Saturn V rocket at the moment of ignition and liftoff, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida (USA).

The pressures the agency received forced Schmitt to be included in the last flight. He replaced a devastated Joe Engle, who saw his last chance to set foot on the Moon thus evaporate. 10 years later he could console himself by commanding two space shuttle flights.

The apollo 17 it was the only launch of the show to take place at night. The spectacle of the rocket exhaust illuminating the Florida coast for several kilometers would not be repeated until the recent takeoff of the Artemis I mission. apollo 17 Eugene Cernan was there, a veteran who already knew the lunar landscape, at least from orbit: he had flown in the apollo 10 , the “dress rehearsal” prior to the first moon landing. The crew was completed by Schmitt himself and Ronald Evans who would stay on the mother ship waiting for the return of their companions.

The drop zone was a small valley between hills, close to Mare Serenitatis; 20º North and 31º East. All the Apollos landed at relatively low latitudes; on Earth those coordinates would correspond to a point in the Egyptian desert, south of Abu Simbel.

Engineers in the mission control center, where they cheer as ‘Apollo 17’ continues its ascent into space.

As was customary in recent flights, the astronauts had an electric stroller. Throughout three exploration trips on successive days, they covered 31 kilometers, accumulating a button of more than 100 kilos of rocks and deep sample tubes. A 150-gram specimen is considered one of the most important brought from the Moon. Its origin goes back to the first stages of the formation of our satellite and suggests that in the past the Moon did develop a magnetic field, now disappeared.

Most of the samples obtained during the Apollo program are still stored in the Houston space center, under a nitrogen atmosphere and protected in a vault safe from floods and earthquakes. It is not for nothing that it is considered part of the national treasure of the United States. For added security, a small portion is kept at another NASA facility in New Mexico.

Cernan and Schmitt visited spectacular landscapes: landslides that had occurred in the remote past, rocks that had rolled from the tops of the mountains leaving behind a groove that will not be erased for millennia, enormous boulders ejected from distant meteorite impacts, perhaps from Tycho crater itself, in the southern hemisphere… And a discovery that made Schmitt squeal with delight: a corner of orange-colored soil. On Earth it would have been a sign of remote volcanic activity, perhaps the result of the reaction of vapors from a fumarole with the lava that covered the ground.

The NASA vehicle on the Moon.

The exploration was not without its incidents, most of them trivial. The astronauts lost their balance more than once: the backpack attached to their back raised their center of gravity and it was enough for them to lean a little to fall on their faces. Cernan, who had his geologist’s hammer slung at his waist, caught on the fender of the car, ripping it off. From then on, every time the rear wheel was started, it rained moon dust on the astronauts. A solution had to be improvised by taping maps and cardboard over the remains of the fender.

Of course, they managed to install one of the instruments that had given the most war in previous missions: a temperature probe to measure the flow of heat emanating from the depths. Some thermometers had to be deposited in a hole of a couple of meters made in the ground using an electric drill. The drill used in the apollo 15 it got stuck and the astronauts couldn’t get it out; in the apollo 16 The assembly was carried out without problems, but when taking a step, the commander caught his boot with the electrical cable that connected the probe and ripped it off by its roots. Of the three attempts, only the one of apollo 17 succeeded.

As always, the two astronauts left a flag and some commemorative items on the Moon. Among them a plaque attached to the landing gear that described the place as the one where “man completed his first explorations of the Moon in December 1972.” Few could have imagined then that the next traces in the regolith would take more than half a century.

