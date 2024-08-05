At 87 years old, Norberto González de Vega fits the telephone interview in between his golf afternoons – which he does not spare even in the harsh Malaga winds, says his daughter Berta – and meetings with his colleagues. A little more than half a century has passed since, in 1972, he published in the journal of the Spanish Society of Cardiology a novel surgical technique that reached the whole world, and that is still used today, but the doctor maintains the restlessness and curiosity that led him to that discovery, which It is still considered the greatest Spanish contribution to cardiac surgery. in the history.

He called it “selective, adjustable and permanent annuloplasty”but it soon became known as “De Vega annuloplasty”, as it has been cited by hundreds of scientific publications since then. The surgeon, retired 15 years ago, prefers to put the interlocutor in context before beginning to explain how he came up with this simple suture ―not simple― in a heart valve that was not given much importance, although it was later shown that its dilation could cost the lives of people with congenital diseases and other heart conditions.

It dates back to the first steps of cardiac surgery in Spain. He was a student when, in 1958, Dr. Gregorio Rábago performed The first cardiac operation with extracorporeal circulation in Spain at the Clínica de la Concepción (what is now the Jiménez Díaz Foundation). De Vega had arrived in the capital, having left to study from his native Granada, warned by his father, a prestigious doctor in the city, that if he wanted to follow in his professional footsteps he would have to do so far away, so as not to be forever marked as “the son of Don Norberto” and contaminated by nepotism and contacts.

He studied medicine at that clinic and was fascinated by the new world that was opening up around cardiac surgery. Two years after that milestone, which was covered in all the media of the time, he was already helping out as a student in his first heart operations.

He talks about a very different world to the present one, in which people travelled to medical conferences in Seat 600s and in which doctors themselves negotiated the purchase of donkeys to perform heart operations: “Calves were very expensive, they cost around 2,500 pesetas. One day, in Ávila, where my family is from, I saw a little donkey and asked how much it cost; they told me nothing, that they didn’t know what to do with it. I asked the farmer how much he could lend me four or five for, and he said 500 pesetas.”

Between operations on the hearts of donkeys and dogs and practicing in the kitchen of his house ―”my wife is a saint”― with pigs, De Vega went to look at the tricuspid valve of the heart, a cavity that cardiologists downplayed. “The Americans [Estados Unidos es pionero en cirugía cardiaca] They had decided that I didn’t have it, that if you fixed the valves on the left side [la mitral y la aórtica]you also solved this one, which is in the left heart.” But he saw more and more frequently in consultations and in autopsies that this was not true. That tricuspid insufficiency could cause serious consequences, even death.

De Vega received the Rábago 2024 Award in June for his contribution to cardiovascular surgery. Garcia-Santos (El Pais)

This pathology is produced today mainly by congenital disease, but at that time in Spain rheumatic fever was very common, an inflammatory disease that can occur after an infection with group A streptococcus bacteria, which is now practically eradicated in developed countries. They caused a dilation of the tricuspid that caused more blood to come out than it should. De Vega explains what his technique consists of to solve this: “You have to close that hole to stop the flow. The surgery is based on a suture that goes through the right place and without touching a very dangerous place that would cause the patient to die. Without touching that, it is closed, little by little, it is tied from one end to the other and, well done, it lasts forever, it costs three euros. [en materiales] and it’s done in 10 minutes.”

Two of the great virtues of this technique are precisely its simplicity and its price. This led to its rapid spread to developing countries, which are the ones that still use it most today. Since then, there have been variations of the technique, and others have emerged, such as rings that are placed on the valve, but which are more expensive: between 2,000 and 3,000 euros.

Nowadays, there are surgeons who prefer the De Vega technique and others who lean towards rings (there are more than twenty on the market). “Many people think that if you don’t use the latest technology, you’re not doing the best, when that’s not necessarily the case,” reflects José Luis Pomar, a cardiovascular surgeon who has travelled all over the world and has seen the widespread use that the De Vega technique still has, having settled in the province of Malaga since the 1980s. “In countries like India, they have enormous respect for it,” he says.

De Vega, who insists on giving his father and Dr. Jiménez Díaz much of the credit for what he has achieved, is also a prophet in his own land. He received his latest recognition this June, when the Spanish Society of Cardiovascular and Endovascular Surgery (SECCE) awarded him the 2024 Rábago Prize for the half-century since his annuloplasty. “It is not normal for an article published 50 years ago to still be relevant,” the award-winner admits.