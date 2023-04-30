Sunday, April 30, 2023, 09:36



For many people, it is El Corte Inglés who decides when Christmas or spring begins. In Murcia it has been doing so since 1973. Department stores celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in a city that has undergone an enormous transformation. «The Murcia of 50 years ago has nothing to do with the current one. It has changed enormously, and El Corte Inglés without a doubt too, always setting trends and adapting quickly to the changing needs of a modern, restless and enterprising society like ours”, they state from this emblematic establishment.

The department stores opened their doors on Avenida de la Libertad in 1973 after doing so in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Bilbao and Valencia, marking a commercial and social milestone in the city. The inauguration generated great expectation not only in the city: the department stores were visited, especially on weekends, by residents from all municipalities, and even from Alicante, who came to block the road.

On Friday afternoons and Saturdays, the image of hundreds of customers accessing the establishment and almost collapsing the city center was common. For years, El Corte Inglés coexisted with the Galerías Preciados chain, installed on the Gran Vía, which was later absorbed by the emporium promoted by Ramón Areces.

José Dasi’s stage



El Corté Inglés boosted local and regional commerce and grew over the years, with the opening of the centers in Cartagena and El Tiro (Hipercor). For 25 years it was headed by José Dasí Benlliure, who was territorial director of Murcia, Alicante and Albacete. He retired in 2015 and was replaced by José Antonio Maseda Segura. In the expansion stage in the three provinces, more than 2,250 jobs were created. added to those that already existed.

In this half century they have been characterized by “always trying to offer their clients in Murcia careful attention, taking care of detail at all times; It is one of our hallmarks”, declare those responsible. Throughout this half century of life, thousands of employees have passed through the two headquarters in the capital.

Fashions have changed, like the way of living: «In 1973 mobile phones did not exist nor were they expected. Today the offer of El Corte Inglés in technology is unbeatable, one of the most complete and extensive on the market. The same happens with fashion, accessories, products for the home, food that concerns us all much more than before, travel, leisure and culture. In 1973 vinyl records were a highly demanded product, then they had a fall that led them to almost disappear, and now they have returned with force, “they declare from the department stores.

If in 1973 El Corte Inglés brought previously inaccessible merchandise to Murcia, the brand has tried to “take the lead in this constant evolution, because the ability to adapt, anticipating changes, is what makes you grow. You have to be very aware of what interests the client and know his tastes well ».

get fashionable



El Corte Inglés is a national company, but it has always had mechanisms to instantly capture trends, “the most marked preferences, the products that have the best results in all categories, locally and regionally.” Personalized attention and image consultancy are the fundamental pillars of El Corte Inglés, which revolutionized the Region by offering brands such as Armani or Carolina Herrera, until then only accessible in large capitals. “We have a very wide offer, with prestigious national and international brands, in addition to our own brands, which allow us to meet the demands of all types of audiences,” they defend from El Corte Inglés, which allowed Murcians to become fashionable and access new products in a city that was waking up to modernity.

In recent years, the toughest competitor is on a screen. Department stores, in addition to creating an ‘online’ sales option, continue to bet on customer service as a hallmark combining it with technology.