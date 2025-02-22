In the United States where cultures are diluted, traditions are scarce, fashions are ill -faced and burn at the same speed, ‘Saturday Night Live’ is a rarity. The comedy, political satire and musical performances program this year is converted by half a century … in one of the few cultural rituals of the contemporary US.

Several generations have waited for Saturday night to arrive, at about half past eleven, to see what the daring minds of ‘SNL’ had to say about what happens in the country and in the world. Or to see his favorite humorous characters again, such as the devotee who is not missing his temple.

“Sacred temple,” Tom Hanks baptized to Studio 8H, the recording place of the program in Rockefeller Center, the NBC home in Manhattan’s heart.

Hanks was one among the dozens of actors, comedians, musicians and celebrities who appeared over the weekend in the episode of celebration of the 50 years of SNL. Only a small sample: Steve Martin – of course, made the monologue – Robert De Niro, Paul McCartney, Cher, Billy Crystal, Alec Badlwin, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal …

The special musical performance of the special was an example of the generational size of ‘SNL’: Paul Simonwho had his first appearance in the inaugural season, sang with Sabrina Carpenterone of the sensations of the year in the US live.

That is the key to the program: having maintained the relevance, with high and low, with more and less mordant, with better and worse interpreters, for decades. 50 years ago, people got together around the rough image of an analog screen. Now the clips are shared on social and mobile networks. But the intention is the same: shake, scandalize, make laugh.

The person who is behind all this is also the same: Lorne Michaelsthe Canadian who convinced NBC executives 50 years ago to make a fresh, irreverent program, to hook young people. And with the risk of doing it live. Every Saturday, the program was an exercise of balance, tightrope.

From the first ‘sketch’ the chaos and freshness that would mark the first years of ‘SNL’ was seen. The format has always been the same. An initial humor number that ends with the famous shout of “live, from New York, this is ‘Saturday Night’!” A host – actor, musician, celebrities, politician – who participates in some of the ‘sketches’. Also, live musical numbers. In recent decades, recorded and very produced videos, some of them of great popularity. And with Michaels’s privileged eye to find talent.

Michaels – his true surname is Lipowitz, changed it when he tried to become an actor – is now 80 years old and remains at the foot of the cannon. Many greet him as the most influential television creator in history, and does not seem an exaggeration of the celebration of an anniversary.

You just have to look at the cultural impact of ‘SNL’. Or, looking at him through a negative, in the undercut that would have the US if everything created by the program was eliminated. Since his first season, Michaels turned strangers into stars. The distribution of comedians of the first season included, among others, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin and Gilda Radner. Countless races have been forged in ‘SNL’: Eddie Murphy, who left indelible characters; Bill Murray, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jason Sudeikis, Will Ferrell, Kate Wiig and many more. The program has surrounded several of the great ‘Late Night’ of the US, from Conan O’Brian to Jimmy Fallon or Seth Meyers. From their ‘sketeches’ films have come out –’the blues brothers’ or’ the world of wayne’– and successful series –’30 rock ‘, by Tina Fey–, in addition to a multitude of projects with their actors produced by Michaels himself .

The scriptwriters of ‘SNL’ – many of them, also actors – have filled the popular culture of the US of unforgettable characters, which people still remember and imitate: the ‘Debbie Downer’ of Rachel Dratch, the negative friend; Adam Sandler’s ‘opera’, which sang in the weekly news summary; the ‘drunk uncle’ of Bobby Moynihan; the absurd lawyer and former man of the caverns made by Phil Hartman; or Bill Hader’s ‘Stefon’ that captivated a generation covering his face after saying a joke.

Imitations have also been a central part of ‘SNL’. Among them, of course, a key aspect of the program: political satire. His comedians have parodied the greats of politics from the Gerald Ford that Chevy Chase made to the Kamala Haris of Maya Rudolph. Alec Baldwin’s interpretations were very successful in Donald Trump’s skin – which disliked the now president and led him to threaten the NBC investigation – by Hillary Clinton by Kate McKinnon or the Sarah Palin –ex governor of Alaska and candidate for the vice presidency of Tina Fey. The latter was an example of the electoral impact of ‘SNL’, with an imitation that ended up turning Palin into a joke. The phrase “I can see Russia from my home” they attributed it to Palin, but only said Fey.

Fulfilled 80 years and 50 of ‘SNL’, it was rumored that Michaels could leave. But, in a recent interview in ‘The New York Times’, it didn’t seem to be for the work: «I can be wrong. But I don’t feel that I have finished ».