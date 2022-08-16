Ben Affleck’s career has taken several turns, but he has returned to making films with his partner and lifelong friend, Matt Damon, with whom Hollywood he compared it for decades. The actor had joked about feeling “deeply jealous and developing a sense of inadequacy and self-loathing,” in relation to the prestige Damon soon achieved.

Affleck, born five decades ago in California, is the son of a school teacher and an actor. He began his career filming commercials for Burger King and in the children’s series ‘The Voyage of the Mimi’.

Considered a better director than an actor, he has won two Oscars, first a statuette for best screenplay for the film In Search of Destiny or Good Will Hunting (1997) that he wrote with Damon, and two decades later he won as best producer for the film Argo . The film earned him a Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics Choice and Directors Guild Award for best director, although he was not nominated by the Academy.

Affleck met Damon at school and they started going to auditions together. “Star student Damon went to Harvard, brilliant but absent-minded Affleck dropped out of the University of Vermont after a few months. His self-awareness about his class and education has been a persistent drumbeat throughout his career,” says UnHerd.

In Hollywood they reacted like this when he won his first Oscar. “The impression was that, both on and off screen, Damon was the star and Affleck was the sidekick.”

Although commercial success began with Armageddon and Pearl Harbor, the US media maintains that Affleck was framed in a stereotype for years. “What a lot of people don’t know is that he’s incredibly smart, but because he doesn’t want that to be awkward, he plays it down,” director David Fincher once said.

The actor met Jennifer Lopez on the set of the unsuccessful film Gigli (2001). Affleck has more than 70 awards won, but for that movie they were both nominated for Razzie Awards. The couple became in the media to such an extent that, he pointed out, they separated because they could not withstand the scrutiny and persecution of the paparazzi who were after the so-called “Bennifer”.

“I am in the worst possible place you can be. I can sell magazines, but not movie tickets,” Affleck had told Damon.

In fact, after criticized characters, such as his portrayal of Batman, Variety magazine describes him as follows: “A promising actor, then a tabloid joke and now an accomplished Oscar-winning filmmaker, he has run the gamut of labels in Hollywood.”

Filming Daredevil, Affleck met Jennifer Garner. They were married for 13 years and announced their separation in 2015, after the US media released photos of the actor with the nanny of his three children with the actress. From this, the actor has spoken that he battled against his addiction to alcohol that led him to enter rehabilitation.

They got married in Las Vegas. Photo: diffusion

Now married to Jennifer Lopez, Affleck is preparing to present a long-awaited film. He and Damon star in a film about Sonny Vaccaro, the businessman who changed the sports industry when he worked with Michael Jordan.