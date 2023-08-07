Of Health editorial

Research has quantified the economic benefits for the healthcare system in the event of a transition to electronic devices. In Britain, smoking is responsible for around 74,000 deaths a year

Five hundred million pounds (approx 580 million euros): so much would English health care save if half of the country’s smokers switched from traditional cigarettes a electronic devices and unburnt tobacco. This was calculated by a study conducted by Francesco Moscone, an economist at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and at the Brunel University of London, published in the scientific journal British Journal of Healthcare Management.

Smoke-free England by 2030 Tobacco consumption the leading cause of preventable disease and premature death worldwide, with over six million deaths annually. In England, smoking is responsible for around 74,600 deaths a year and it is estimated that between 2019 and 2020 over 506,000 hospitalizations were linked to smoking. The costs caused by smoking, for the NHS, are estimated at £2.5 billion/year. Lung cancer treatment alone costs over £156 million. In 2019, the government of Great Britain announced its willingness to return England smoke-free by 2030: Smokers will need to quit smoking or switch to a reduced-risk product, such as an e-cigarette or a vaping device that doesn't require burning tobacco.

Less exposure to chemicals Cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic bronchitis and emphysema are the five main pathologies caused by cigarette smoke: they involve a considerable burden for the National Health Service, already subjected to increasing pressure – explains Moscone -. While the long-term effects of alternative devices to traditional cigarettes are still unknown, we know from previous research that it results in a 90% reduction in exposure to chemicals that are major contributors to health risks. Based on the lower exposure to harmful substances, Moscone estimates that an adult traditional smoker who abandons traditional cigarettes has a 70% reduction in smoking-related diseases.

The spread of lung cancer In a 50% conversion scenario, with half of smokers switching to lower risk alternatives, the NHS would save around £518 million in an average year – adds the expert -. If the conversion rate were reduced to 10%, the NHS would save 103 million poundsbecause the pressure on the health system would be significantly reduced. It would free up vital hospital resources to provide other treatments. The study also investigated geographical differencescomparing data from different English regions: the number of people affected by lung cancer in the North East and Yorkshire regions nearly double that in the rest.

Young people and non-smokers The adoption of the transition to lower risk solutions would not only save millions of pounds, but would represent a crucial opportunity to align with the ambitious “smoke free” plan for 2030 – comments Moscone -. By recognizing the potential of alternative technologies, we can chart a course towards a future with reduced risks, remaining resolute in our commitment to achieve the goal of eliminating tobacco smoke and the risks it poses to health. The authors emphasize the need for further studies on the effects of alternative devices to traditional cigaretteswhich, while representing an ameliorative alternative for adults who already smoke, should not be promoted to young people and non-smokers.