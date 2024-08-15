Half a billion dollars allocated to provide a vaccine against monkeypox

Sania Nishtar, CEO of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), said the alliance has up to $500 million to spend on providing vaccines to countries with monkeypox outbreaks in Africa.

Gavi helps resource-poor countries procure and purchase vaccines to prevent infectious diseases that commonly affect children, such as measles, but the alliance has expanded its efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is available from the alliance’s “first response” fund, which was set up after global health organizations such as Gavi delayed vaccine procurement early in the Covid outbreak, unlike high-income countries.

The funds available in that fund can be used to combat health emergencies, a classification announced by the World Health Organization and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding monkeypox this week.

Most of the remaining funds were donated by governments and global health funders to help fight COVID-19.

“The money available for vaccines is ready to be used,” Nishtar said, but there are hurdles to overcome, including formal requests for vaccines from affected countries as well as approval of vaccines by the World Health Organization.

She added that the Gavi alliance is in early-stage talks with two companies that produce widely used monkeypox vaccines.