Dubai (WAM)

The Roads and Transport Authority announced that the number of digital transactions that it has completed at the level of all customer services amounted to 528 million 57 thousand and 108 transactions during the year 2020, through four axes: the website, smart applications on the mobile phone, the virtual assistant “Mahboob”, and self-service devices. .

Mohammed Al-Mazrab, Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the authority, said: The number of electronic and smart transactions during the year 2020 reached more than half a billion transactions, which reflects the strength and development of the digital system that the authority adopts in providing its services to various segments of the public.