Laura May

Trump's internal party opponent Haley makes serious allegations – and warns the Republicans against re-electing the convicted ex-president.

Washington – During his presidency, Donald Trump She was appointed US ambassador to the United Nations, and now Nikki Haley is accusing her former boss of corruption. In the CNNThe Republican program “The Source” on Friday (February 16) warned that Trump was using party funds for his private legal costs.

Her biggest concern is that… Republican Party on Trump's Legal Defense Fund would, Haley said, according to the news platform Mediaite. “I don’t want the RNC (Republican National Committee) to become his piggy bank for his personal lawsuits,” Haley said.

Trump has already spent $50 million in donations on his trial

Haley's allegations of corruption are based on two theories. On the one hand, she presents a report on the show that is intended to prove that Trump has already spent $50 million donated to the party on his private legal costs.

On the other hand, Haley warns that Trump is filling key positions within the Republican Party with his own people. For example, he is trying to make his daughter-in-law Lara Trump co-chair and his campaign manager the operations manager. His wife Melania and daughter Ivanka are also closely linked to his power empire – Trump is trying to bring the RNC completely under his control, says Haley. Every Republican should be afraid of this because “we will gain nothing if this continues.”

Despite his conviction, Trump remains the most promising Republican candidate

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump confirmed Haley's fears in a statement last Tuesday Newsmax: “Every single penny goes to the RNC’s first and only job. That means electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

Trump is currently dealing with a whole mountain of legal problems. There are various proceedings against him for election campaign manipulation, hush money payments and tax evasion. A New York court ordered the ex-president to pay over $350 million in a civil lawsuit on Thursday (February 16). Despite everything, he remains the clear favorite in the Republican candidate race.