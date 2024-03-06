The until now presidential candidate of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley, confirmed this Wednesday, March 6, that she is withdrawing from the race. The decision comes just one day after former United States President Donald Trump won for his party in the big day of Super Tuesday primary elections, with the exception of Haley's victory in one of the 15 states that voted. After his departure, it is clear that the 2024 presidential elections will be a repeat of the fight for the Presidency with the same faces from four years ago.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will once again be face to face in the fight for the White House. This is confirmed after the withdrawal of former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley from the race for the Republican nomination.

Haley announced that she is suspending her campaign this Wednesday, March 6, just one day after being defeated on Super Tuesdaya decision that leaves Trump as the only candidate with a chance to obtain the nomination of the conservative caucus, ahead of next November's elections.

“The time has come to suspend my campaign (…) I have no excuses,” said the until now pre-candidate.

Although there are still some primary elections left before the Republican National Convention next July, in which the party's candidate is confirmed, Haley's departure allows Trump to focus solely on his probable rematch against Biden, in the November general elections.

And it is that the controversial former head of state is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates-among a total of 2,429 delegates–to get the Republican nomination, a number that could achieve when the elections are completed this March.

However, Haley is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race after making history as the first woman to win a Republican primary. She defeated Trump in the District of Columbia last Sunday, March 3, and in Vermont, on Tuesday, March 5.

But her consecutive defeats in the majority of primary votes and, essentially, the big blow on Super Tuesday, finally made her give up the race, after weeks in which she insisted that she would not withdraw.

Will Trump unite a divided Republican Party ahead of the presidential elections?

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those inside and outside our party,” Haley said. “And I hope he does,” he added when announcing his retirement.

Haley's defeat deals a painful but predictable blow to those voters, donors and GOP officials who opposed Trump – and his fierce “Make America Great Again” brand of politics – as the only option to contest the Presidency for the red bench.

The former South Carolina governor has been primarily popular among moderate voters, voters who will likely play a key role in this year's general election.

Former United States president and Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, at a rally before the New Hampshire primary elections. In Rochester, New Hampshire, United States, on January 21, 2024. © Reuters/Mike Segar

It is not clear whether Trump will be able to unify a divided party, in the remaining process to ratify the presidential nomination and before the fight for the White House against the current president, Joe Biden.

In fact, sources familiar with Haley's decision indicated that she will not support Trump's candidacy. Additionally, the former president recently declared that Haley's donors would be permanently excluded from his political movement.

With Reuters and AP