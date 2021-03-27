Miami (Reuters)

Third seed Simona Halep said she withdrew from singles and doubles in the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury.

Halep, who started her tournament in the second round, defeating Frenchman Caroline Garcia in three sets, was supposed to play against Latvian Anastasia Sevastova, who will now qualify directly to the round of 16.

The Romanian Wimbledon champion said she felt pain after training in her first appearance since her exit from the Australian Open quarter-finals last month.

“I feel sorry for my withdrawal from the singles and doubles competitions in the Miami Open, but my injury will not make me play as I want, I am very sad not being able to continue, I wanted to come here, give my best and compete as many as I want,” said Halep, who is in the doubles competition with Angelique Kerber. The matches, but unfortunately I cannot, I hope to be back in health and better next year ».

Halep’s withdrawal is another blow to the heroism that Serena Williams has missed, with oral surgery, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Theam.