Stuttgart (dpa)

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has withdrawn from participating in the first edition of the Bad Homburg tournament scheduled for this week, which is the last stage of preparations on the grass courts, before the start of the Wimbledon Championships, which holds the title.

And the organizers of the German championship Bad Homburg stated on the social networking site “Twitter”, today, Saturday, that Halep attributed the reason for the withdrawal to her suffering from problems in the calf muscle.

The 29-year-old, ranked third in the world, suffered a torn calf muscle last May during the Rome tournament, and because of it, she missed the French Open “Roland Garros”.

Halep announced her return to the stadiums ten days ago and received an invitation (Wild Card) to participate in the Bad Homburg tournament, but she has now withdrawn from participation.

Wimbledon begins on June 28, and Halep has held the title since 2019, when last year’s edition was canceled due to the emerging Corona virus pandemic.