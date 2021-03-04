Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship Organizing Committee announced that defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the tournament for this year, after some problems appeared in her back, despite her previous announcement that she was seeking to defend her title during her eighth participation in Dubai.

Halep said: Unfortunately, I recently started feeling pain in my lower back, and it was a difficult and challenging decision to withdraw from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, especially since I have great memories of winning her title last year, after a series of exceptional competitions with female athletes in Dubai. So, I am disappointed that I will not be able to defend my title, and I wish the tournament team and the other participants a successful tournament, and I look forward to coming back next year.

For his part, Colm McLaughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: We are calling for Haleeb for a speedy recovery, and although we have been waiting for Simona’s brilliance during her participation with us in Dubai, we respect her decision to put her health first, we hope that she starts feeling better and back To the arena of competitions soon.