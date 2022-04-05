After the last farewell to Darren Cahill, the coach with whom she has worked the longest and with whom she has won the most, Simona Halep has no longer found peace from a technical point of view. The experiment with compatriots Daniel Dobre and Adrian Marcu did not go well, Simo had decided to continue with only one sparring.

Between pandemic and physical troubles, the Romanian champion of Wimbledon and Roland Garros slipped to number 20 in the ranking and missed Miami due to an injury to her left thigh. For a few weeks, the former number 1 in the world has been training at the Mouratoglou Academy in Nice and it seems that everything is going well ahead of the season on clay, the surface that has given her various satisfactions between Madrid, Rome and Paris.

Raducanu … Italian?

Emma Raducanu, a very young US Open 2021 champion, is also looking for technical stability. Sacked Andrew Richardson, the British coach who raised her, Emma was no longer able to achieve results. The only thing she doesn’t lack are the very rich sponsors who keep chasing her. Emma is beautiful, young, she speaks Chinese due to her mother’s origins and Romanian thanks to her father. She is already a global star, only the results are missing. And for this, in the last few days she trained in Bordighera at the Piatti Academy. The Italian coach, after the passage of Jannik Sinner to the new coach Vagnozzi, is highly sought after by young talents who want to make the leap in quality. Emma, ​​who in Bordighera would find a tested team and the experience of a great coach, awaits the “outcome” of her audition. If the coach agreed to train her, it would be a new challenge to be built.