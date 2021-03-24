Romania (Reuters)

Simona Halep, number three in the world in tennis, said: She focuses on winning more championships than her world ranking, and will seek to win titles in the Grand Slam and Olympiad this year after 2020, which has been severely affected by the “Covid-19” epidemic.

The 29-year-old Romanian player leads a group of prominent players in the Miami Open, which will be the first tournament played by Halep in the United States, since the beginning of the “pandemic”, after her withdrawal from the US Open in August due to health concerns.

“My goal is to win titles in the Grand Slam championships, and I also aim for the Olympic title this year, because I want to win an Olympic medal during my career, so I now focus on the titles more than the world ranking,” said the former world number one.

Halep, a winner of two Grand Slam titles, won three consecutive titles in 2020 (Dubai in February before the general closure due to the Coronavirus, Bragg and Rome in August and September, respectively, “and this was achieved despite travel restrictions and her inability to train regularly.

Halep expressed her happiness with participating in Miami, a tournament that she has never won, although she suffers from a bit of a shoulder problem, and she will face prominent competitions such as first-seeded Australian Ashley Party and second-seeded Japanese Naomi Osaka.

Health restrictions are still imposed in Miami, a reminder to everyone that life has not returned to normal yet.

Halep, who recovered from a mild infection with the Coronavirus last year, and received the vaccination, said: “We are still living in a healthy bubble, it is stressful to live in this atmosphere every week, but we must respect the rules, and I feel more comfortable now in travel and transportation.”