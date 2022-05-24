Day of few surprises this Tuesday in the women’s draw at Roland Garros. The favorites fulfilled their debuts at the Parisian Grand Slam, in many cases with placid results, and advanced to the second round. One of the first was the Czech Karolina Pliskova, eighth in the WTA, who had to come back against the French with the unpronounceable surname Andrianjafitrimo (141st) by -6, 6-3 and 6-1 in just over two hours. Her next appointment will be with another Frenchwoman, Jeanjean, who defeated the Spanish Párrizas.

The Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, 13th in the ranking, had less trouble against the Italian Bronzetti, 73rd, who gave up in 1h09 by 6-1 and 6-4. Next rival, the French Cornet after defeating the Japanese Doi with solvency (6-2 and 6-0). Neither did the American Collins (9th) fail with a 6-0 and 6-4 against the Bulgarian Tomova (140th) who pairs her with her compatriot Rogers for the next match. For her part, the Kazakh Rybakina, 16th in the world, defeated the Dutch Rus in three sets (6-1, 5-7 and 6-2). She will face the American Volynets in the second round.

Another American, Jessica Pegula, 11th on the list, easily defeated China’s Wang (6-2, 6-4). The Ukrainian Kalinina, who advanced due to Baptiste’s withdrawal, will be in front in his next commitment. Later, the Romanian Halep (19th) also met, who dismissed the Elamanian Schunk (165th) with a 6-4, 1-6 and 6-1 and will have to face the Chinese Zhang in her next appearance, and the Russian Kasatkina (20th), winner against the Slovakian Sramkova (6-2 and 6-0). This will face Contreras, who defeated Udvardy. The last to get the ticket was the Belarusian Sabalenka, seventh in the circuit, who had to come back against the French Paquet, in 101st place, but finally took the cat to the water 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to date Brengle.