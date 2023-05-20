New troubles for Simona Halep. The Romanian player former number 1 in the world, champion of Wimbledon and Roland Garros as well as at the Foro Italico in 2020, could receive a new disqualification for irregularities found in the biological passport. Itia communicated it that already after the 2022 Us Open it had suspended the player for a violation of the anti-doping regulation.

The analyzes carried out during the New York Slam had in fact revealed the presence of Roxadustat, an anti-anemia drug that stimulates the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells. The counter-analyses, requested by Halep, also provided the same result. The tennis player, during the suspension, will not be able to participate in any official competition. Now, after a request by Halep to re-examine the case, the Itia has detected new irregularities this time relating to the athlete’s biological passport for which a new suspension is expected pending disqualification.