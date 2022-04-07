Paris (AFP)

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has hired French coach Patrick Muratoglou, who has supervised American legend Serena Williams for many years, to help her regain her former level.

“Excited for the new chapter, let’s get to work,” Halep tweeted.

The Romanian, who won two major titles in her career, has been without a coach since last September after her split from Australian Darren Cahill.

Muratoglou revealed that the 30-year-old Romanian asked him if he was available to take over her training while she was training at his academy in southern France, before traveling to the United States last month to compete in the Indian Wells tournament.

The Frenchman said on social media that it was “not possible at that time” to take the job due to his commitment to coach Serena Williams, adding, “But then a few weeks later, I spoke with Serena and the door opened for me, at least in the short term, to work with someone else.”

Halep is currently ranked 20th in the WTA rankings, having topped the lead for the first time in 2017, a year before winning her first major title at French Roland Garros, which she followed a year later at Wimbledon 2019.

Serena won 10 of her 23 Grand Slam titles under the guidance of Muratoglu, who took over in 2012.

But the 40-year-old American has not participated in any tournament since she withdrew from the first round of Wimbledon last year due to a muscle tear in her right thigh.