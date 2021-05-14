Berlin (dpa)

Romanian Simona Halep revealed that she withdrew from the Rome Open tennis championship, which is currently being held, due to a ruptured calf, an injury that made doubts about her participation in the French Open.

The former world number one went off the field with the help of her coach Darren Cahill, after she was injured during her lead over German Angelik Kerber 6/1 and 3/3 in the match that brought them together in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. Halep, a two-time winner of one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, announced today, Friday, the extent of her injury.

The injury came a little more than two weeks before the start of the Roland Garros tournament, scheduled for May 30. Wimbledon is set to be the next major tournament, as it begins on June 28 in London.

Halep stated through her accounts on the social networking site: After I had an MRI scan, I can confirm that I suffer from a small cut in the left calf.

She added: “I will go home today and start recovering in the pool and gym on Monday.” She emphasized: I will remain optimistic, and I will do everything in my power to speed up my return.

Halep, 29, won her first Grand Slam tournament in Paris three years ago, then won her second Wimbledon title in 2019.