Romanian Simona Halep has announced that she is withdrawing from the WTA 1,000 in Miami, alleging a right shoulder injury.

The player had arrived in Miami without problems in her right shoulder but in the training sessions prior to the tournament they appeared.

“I am very sorry to be withdrawn from the singles and doubles draw in Miami, but my injury does not allow me to play as expected. I’m sad because it continues, and because I wanted to do my best and play a lot of games, but unfortunately I can’t, “said the player on social media.

“Hopefully I can return next year without injuries and better,” concludes his statement, in which he also thanks, “both the organizers of the Miami tournament and the WTA for all their efforts to make the tournament and for making us feel safe” .

After Halep’s withdrawal, Latvian Anastasija Sevastova goes directly to the round of 16.

Miami Open WTA draw results.