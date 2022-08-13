The rise of the former n.1 in the world continues, which now finds the Pegula, victorious over Putintseva. The Brazilian, after eliminating Swiatek, also folds the Olympian Bencic. Pliskova forward too

The first semifinal of the National Bank Open, a WTA 1000 tournament with a prize pool of $ 2,697,250 on hard courts in Toronto, Canada, will be between Jessica Pegula and Simona Halep. All as expected, given the state of form of the players on the field. Sure, you could think that Coco Gauff, world number 11 and seeded number 10, was the favorite, but in reality Simona Halep, former world number one, has been playing really well for a few weeks now, for the first time in shape since. leaving Darren Cahill, now Jannik Sinner’s “adviser”.

Already at Wimbledon the Romanian, number 15 in the world and 16th favorite in Toronto, had surrendered only to the incredible Rybakina, then winner of the tournament, here she is continuing in the same vein and nothing could Gauff, defeated in any case after a decent fight 6- 4 7-6. See also Tamberi: "At Barshim's house the run-up to the gold that I miss begins"

pegula – Halep in the semifinals will meet Pegula, executioner of Camila Giorgi, number 7 in the ranking and seeding, who beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-3. She is an unspectacular but very solid player, especially in the last two years, where she has reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Roland Garros. You continue the surprising journey of the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia who, after Swiatek, also eliminated the Swiss Olympian Belinda Bencic (seeded # 12) and champion in Toronto in 2015 in three sets, 2-6 6-3 6 -3. In the semifinal she will find the Czech Karolina Pliskova, victorious in three sets (4-6 6-4 6-4) over the Chinese Zheng Qinwen.

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 08:00)

