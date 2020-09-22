The appearance of five positives before the start of the preliminary phase of Roland Garros has put the tennis world on alert before the start of the final phase of the Parisian Grand Slam with the presence of the best rackets in the world.

That concern has reached the ears of Simona Halep, who will be the great favorite for the title after the absence of Ashleigh Barty, and who after proclaiming herself champion of the Premier 5 of Rome showed her concern about what happened in Pariss. “I heard it before the game, and of course it worries me. But I am sure that the measures will be taken and we will be safe enough to be well and be able to play safely. I don’t know yet because I’m not there, but when I get there I’ll get an idea of ​​the situation. “

Karolina Pliskova has the same opinion, who withdrew during the final in Rome due to physical discomfort and who, despite everything, plans to be in Paris, where she will be the second favorite for the title. “You have to be careful where you go, and you still don’t know if you have been able to catch it or where you can take it and from whom. I think that’s the situation now. But I’m definitely not thinking of not going because there are several positives there. The plan is to go to Roland Garros. “