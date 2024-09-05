Davide Fanelli has taken on the role of General Manager Southern Europe at Haleon, a global leader in the Consumer Healthcare sector, effective September 1, succeeding Giuseppe Abbadessa who, after more than 5 years at the company, has decided to leave Haleon to pursue new professional challenges. With this role, Fanelli also takes on the role of General Manager for Italy, the company reports.

Davide Fanelli – reports a note – joined Novartis Consumer Health (merged into Haleon through a series of joint ventures and the subsequent demerger from Gsk) in 2012 and since then has held roles in various business areas and markets, developing a significant international background. For the last 3 years he was General Manager of Haleon Spain. Previously he was Head of Commercial Excellence for Asia Pacific in Singapore and Head of Commercial Excellence and Sales Director in Italy, where he returns bringing his extensive international experience, a deep knowledge of the selfcare sector and a valuable strategic vision of the business and its evolutions. Before joining Haleon, Fanelli held various commercial roles in J&J and Nestlé.

“Leading Haleon in key countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal is a professional challenge that Davide has accepted with great enthusiasm and responsibility – commented Filippo Lanzi, Emea & Latam Regional President – Thanks to his 20 years of experience, over 12 of which in our company, he has a very clear vision of the future for the growth of the company, keeping firm our promise to work for the well-being of people with humanity, respect and empathy”. Haleon “is a company where I grew up and whose values ​​I share, especially the centrality of people, whether they are our consumers or our collaborators – said Fanelli – The contribution of each of us is fundamental to bring value to the health and well-being of many. I am sure that by working together with many highly talented and experienced colleagues we will be able to achieve this goal, aware of the extraordinary opportunity to make daily health accessible to an ever-increasing number of people in Southern Europe”. With Davide Fanelli’s new role, Haleon has started the process that will lead to the identification of a new General Manager for Spain.