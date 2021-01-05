Highlights: Government removed ‘halal’ word from red meat manual

Hindu and Sikh organizations were protesting on social media

Explain that the halal practice is practiced in Muslims while the jerk method is prevalent in Hindus.

new Delhi

The Central Government has decided to remove the word Halal (What is Halal Meat) from the Red Meat Manual. The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has issued a guideline in this regard. Explain that Hindu right wing groups and Sikh organizations were running online campaigns against halal certification.

APEDA monitors Agri exports under Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Earlier, in the Red Meat manual, it was written that the animals have been slaughtered under the halal process in view of the needs of Islamic countries.

APEDA has also made it clear that there is no condition for halal meat from the Government of India. It states that a decision can be taken in terms of the country being exported or the need of the importer.



What is halal meat

The animal’s neck is pierced with a sharp-edged knife for Halal. After this, the animal dies, shortly after the respiratory tract is cut. According to Muslim belief, one should not take another animal in front of an animal that is halal. One animal should be taken there only after halal.



What is jerk meat

The name of the blow is said to have come from electric shock. In this, before biting the animal, the electric shock is made to numb his mind so that he does not struggle much. In the same unconscious state, he is severed from the head by hitting a sharp-edged weapon. Halal practice is practiced in Muslims while the jerk method is prevalent among Hindus.