Taking forward the debate that started with the corona vaccine being halal or haram, clerics in Mumbai have now asked the World Health Organization (WHO) about the ingredients used to make the vaccine. For this, on the instructions of Maulana Moinuddin Ashrafi, Raza Academy has sent a letter to the President of WHO. The academy wants to know if pig fat has been used to make the corona vaccine.Let us know that last week, nine Muslim organizations had a meeting on the Corona vaccine under the banner of Raza Academy at Bilal Mosque in Mumbai. It discussed news spread on social media about the use of pork in the Corona vaccine.

Corona is slowing down in Mumbai

The corona remained breathless in Mumbai in December. There are 4,597 fewer patients and 160 fewer deaths in November than in November. In November, 24,841 patients were found and 517 people died. In December, 20,244 patients were found and 357 people died. In December, 19,791 patients were discharged from hospitals.