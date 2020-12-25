Highlights: A proposal is coming in front of the House of South Delhi Municipal Corporation on ‘halal or jerk’

If the proposal is approved, it will be mandatory to put posters outside the shops and restaurants in SDMC.

These posters have to be told that the meat served there has been cut by halal method or by jerk method.

new Delhi

It may soon be made mandatory for meat shops coming under the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) jurisdiction to sell halal meat or jerk. The same rule will also apply to restaurants in the area. Then the poster will also be put up in the restaurant to tell whether the meat served here is halal or jerk.



Standing committee approved the proposal

In fact, the Standing Committee of SDMC has approved a proposal asking restaurants or shops to make a mandatory display of whether the meat being sold or served here is ‘halal’ or ‘jerk’. Is harvested using the method. Officials gave this information on Friday.



Objective is to give correct information to customers

Standing Committee Chairman Razdutt Gehlot said in support of the proposal that the aim is to make the customers aware of the correct information about meat so that they can take care of their likes and dislikes. “Right now a license is given to sell only one type of meat, but in reality another type of meat is sold,” he said.

This proposal was presented by Councilor Anita Tanwar of Chhatarpur. He said that the purpose of this proposal is not to stop anyone from eating meat. The councilor said, “It is not a ban on eating one’s meat. It is just to respect one’s religious sentiments. Everyone is free to eat the meat of their choice. Hindus do not like halal meat. If we If you give the board legs in every restaurant, people will know what kind of meat is being served there. “



Rules will be made if the House approves

The resolution is yet to be passed in the House of SDMC in which BJP controls. On Thursday, the resolution passed by the SDMC panel said, “There are thousands of restaurants in 104 wards of the four zones under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.” Nearly 90 percent of these restaurants serve meat but do not mention whether the meat served in the restaurant is cut from the ‘halal’ method or the ‘jerk’ method. “Similarly, meat shops Neither is it told.



What does the proposal say

The proposal further states, “According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating ‘halal’ meat is forbidden and is against religion … Therefore, the committee passes a resolution in this regard directing restaurants and meat shops It should be given that they must write about the meat sold and served by them that ‘halal’ or ‘jerk’ meat is available here. ”

Standing committee chairman Rajdutt Gehlot on Friday said that after the proposal was approved by the House, restaurants and meat shops would have to “clearly” demonstrate whether the meat they were selling used the ‘halal or jerk’ method Have been cut by Keep in mind that every restaurant has to get a Health Trade License from the Municipal Corporation and the councilors wish that it should be included in the licensing process. In 2018, East Delhi Municipal Corporation also passed a similar proposal.

What is halal meat

The animal’s neck is pierced with a sharp-edged knife for Halal. After this, the animal dies, shortly after the respiratory tract is cut. According to Muslim belief, one should not take another animal in front of an animal that is halal. One animal should be taken there only after halal.

What is jerk meat

The name of the blow is said to have come from electric shock. In this, before biting the animal, the electric shock is made to numb his mind so that he does not struggle much. In the same unconscious state, he is severed from the head by hitting a sharp-edged weapon.



(With input from Paras Singh’s report on Language and Times News Network)