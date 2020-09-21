Halahal Education Crime Drama the director: Randeep Jha The artist: Sachin Khedekar, Barun Sobti

Education system is one of the most important but most corrupt institutions of the society. Everyone has their own arguments about reaching this position. A businessman in education says in Halahal that as soon as a child is born in this country, parents want to make him a doctor or an engineer. Now seats have been counted. While the protagonist of the film, the policeman says that while doing IPS, I understood that it is better to raise children and educate them, one should take a dog. You can understand how the system of education can grind you. The society is as much stricken and afflicted by the educational system as possible, not by any other institution. It has become such a hallucination that drinking is a compulsion of every parent and this society too.

Director Randeep Jha has composed Hallahal on the story-script of writer Zeeshan Qadri and Jibran Noorani. On the flaws of the education system, in recent years, from Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen (2007) and Three Idiots (2009), Saif Ali Khan-Ajay Devgn Starrer Reservation (2011) to Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India (2019) And till Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 (2019), films have been made from different angles but Hallahal talks a little differently. This is one of the most shocking scams of this century in Madhya Pradesh based on business. Although there are dozens of layers and hundreds of stories of this scam, there has been talk of a scandal in medical education in Hallahal. Here, instead of the real character / candidate for the medical seat, the business of writing mock examinations is conducted. It is a full racket. In which students, from coaching classes to teachers-directors, from the Dean of the Medical University, to the Medical Council and Bhaiyaji aka the elder statesman.

The story begins with the death of Archana Sharma. She was a teacher at the S Coaching Academy in Ghaziabad and is killed in a road accident on the highway. His body has been burnt on the roadside after the accident. The police call it suicide. But Acharna’s father Dr. Shiv Sharma (Sachin Khedekar) is not ready to accept the incident as suicide. He wants justice. Then he finds out that Archana’s bank account is 12 lakh rupees. He is surprised how much money came. On the other hand, a corrupt police inspector Yusuf (Barun Sobti) also finds out the racket of fake examiners. He starts making money by blackmailing the coaching classes. After meeting Dr. Shiv Sharma, his intentions change and he also wants to get to the bottom of the matter. The story comes on a new trek and Raj is shocked by opening one by one.

In this film on Eros Now, the plot has been kept of UP-Punjab but if you want to know about the Vyapam scam, then Hallahal will help. It is the underworld of the world of education. Is the mafia. The stinky dirt behind which has come out here. If this is the real system, then dreaming of becoming something by reading and writing is nothing short of an avocation. You can buy a seat in any college by looking at unaccounted money. Nobody needs the ability and ability. The special thing is that after all the books and film idealist The End, the real reality of the world is something else. The question is whether everything will continue like this. Probably yes. The conspiracy to keep people uneducated and unconscious is successful. In order to grow on the highway taking many successes, there are rough entry-toll tax blocks in proportion to the pockets of the working-laborers and the general middle class. Then how can something change. If possible, it can only be breached by corruption.

Hallahal is a bitter sip. You have to take it down the throat even if you don’t want to. The characters of Dr. Shiv Sharma and Inspector Yusuf are well written. In practice, corrupt and heartfelt policeman Barun Sobti also got good dialogues. Barun, who is often seen before his senior on the occasion-e-crime incident, is interesting that the films have spoiled the name, we come from the time. Sachin Khedekar is frozen as a father trying to get justice for his daughter. Barun’s character becomes a little filmy and fills the color on the screen. If you ignore a few things, Randeep Jha has told the film at a pace and has maintained the thrill of the story. It would have been better if he had clarified certain situations and characters. This film will be liked by those who want to know the truth of education mafia.