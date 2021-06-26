Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian artist, Hala Shiha, is the most popular on social networking sites, especially Twitter, after publishing a new photo of her with her husband, Moez Masoud, through her account on the Instagram photo and video exchange site.

Hala Shiha appeared in a headscarf, with her hair appearing from the front, and she wore a long, wooded dress, in the photo she posted on her official account, which sparked controversy on social media about the reason behind wearing the “hijab” again.

On the photos she published, Hala said: “I want to live my life to the fullest, to be honest with myself and my beliefs, and to set an example for my children.”

The Egyptian artist responded to the controversy over her last movie and her failure to attend his show, explaining that the movie “Mesh Anna” was filmed more than a year and a half ago, but it was delayed due to Corona’s circumstances.

She indicated that her life changed after the marriage, saying: “I also changed and got married, thank God, and the film really stayed (not me), and I wish all my colleagues success.”

Hala Shiha’s statements sparked a great controversy on social networking sites about her future and the possibilities of her retirement from the artistic work after her marriage to the young preacher Moez Masoud and her wearing the hijab again.