Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

Hala Sedky revealed the reasons behind her accepting to work in the series “Faten Amal Harbi”, which she is co-starring with, and will be shown next Ramadan, despite the small space of her role in it, and through it she returns to Ramadan drama after an absence that lasted three years since she participated in the series “Baraka” She said: Work affects every woman who has been subjected to circumstances that led to her separation from her husband and she has children from him. Work aims to correct the family’s path, and sends a message of warning to men in particular.

She added, “Through Faten Amal Harbi, I present the role of Maysoon, which I play in the work is not great, but I agreed to it because of the importance of the topic, as I agree to some works because of the importance of the topics discussed and not because of the importance of my role itself, where the events monitor the story of “Faten”. After her divorce from Seif, because of the impossibility of ten people, she thinks that life will be stable and free of problems, but she is surprised to encounter a personal status law that may deprive her of her two daughters if she marries another man.

After suffering with her ex-husband, she decided to stand up to the demand to change this unfair law, so that she could retain custody of her two daughters. Does the story of work stir the stagnant waters in the laws unfair to women, and open the door for serious discussion to amend some personal status laws? And the audience will be waiting to know the outcome and what the relationship between “Faten” and her husband will lead to.

Hala Sedky pointed out that “Maysoon” is the close friend of “Faten” and her co-worker, as the two of them work in the real estate month, and she is a support for her, an independent and conscious personality.

Hala Sidqi attributed the lack of her work and her absence over the past years to the weakness of the works presented to her, noting that she refuses to enter into works of art for the sake of presence only, and Hala confirmed that she apologized for many works offered to her, because they would have negatively affected her career full of successful artworks. She said: “Everyone has a way of thinking, and I prefer to remain without work to preserve my name. I am not ready to drop the level of the works that I have presented, and what concerns me is that my name be placed in works worthy of my artistic history.”