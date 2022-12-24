Dr. Mona Al-Dabbah performs a commercial work, and volunteers to serve the community. She launched the website “Hala My Neighborhood”, which represents a link between members of the same neighborhood, by including a communication and interaction system that allows matching people with similar interests and backgrounds.

She said, “Exchanging information helps provide data that companies need to access markets and direct promotions to achieve targeted sales.”

Mona confirms to “Emirates Today” that the idea of ​​the project came to her during the “Corona” crisis, as she was feeling very lonely and did not communicate with anyone. The matter got worse, she says, after she suffered a stroke, as she felt embarrassed and unable to seek help from people, so she called the ambulance herself to save her life.

She said that on that day she felt the need for the people of the same neighborhood to communicate with each other, especially the close neighbours. And she added that this is what prompted her to launch her website, “Hala My Neighbor,” after getting out of her health crisis.

She stated that she started the project by presenting the idea in the “Pearl Quest” competition of the Sharjah Business Women Council, and obtained the approval and financial support she needed.

She explained that the “Hala Jari” website helps those who feel lonely or socially shy, as a result of moving to a new residential area, or due to circumstances that kept them away from others, to open channels of acquaintance and communication with the residents of their new surroundings, and to know their interests.

It also helps to build trusted relationships with neighbors, by easily connecting them to a network of groups in the neighborhood, allowing them to access necessary information about the best places to visit, shop, and other details.

It also helps to enhance security by making it easier to check for people who have stepped into the area.

She said, “The website enables people to express their needs for services and infrastructure in residential areas, which enhances the involvement of community members in urban planning and communication with government agencies.”

Mona, who holds a PhD in government administration and politics, and a master’s in business administration, confirmed: “I consider myself a social entrepreneur.

She pointed out that «the project also aims to support the small commercial projects of the neighbors. It increases cooperation, and it is a community service that we need.”

Mona stated that she launched the first phase of the project at Gitex last, while the second phase of it will be launched next February, adding that “the site is still experimental, and is in the stage of communication with investors to attract investments to develop the system and launch it in the next phase.”

