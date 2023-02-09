Go Madrid!

Star field where I grew up

Go Madrid!

you play in verse

let the universe know

How he plays in Madrid

Madrid goes out to fight

Madrid comes out to win

Go Madrid!

Go Madrid!

Go Madrid!

Go Madrid!

Star field where I grew up

Go Madrid!

you play in verse

let the universe know

How he plays in Madrid

Madrid goes out to fight

Madrid comes out to win

Go Madrid!

Go Madrid!