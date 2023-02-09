Although today there are three different versions of hymns linked to Real Madrid, the classic, the centenary and the Décima, there are no doubts that the traditional “Go Madrid” It will be the most important and the most representative in the history of the “Merengue” club, one of the symbol institutions of world football.
What does this anthem of the Spanish group mean? What do their verses tell us? Who was the author? Next we review it
The classic hymn of “Hala Madrid” was created in 1952, thanks to the voice of José Aguilar. The legendary president at that time, Santiago Bernabéu, today the name of his stadium, was present during the recording of the song.
This song is heard in the south end stands when the Madrid fans who are placed there begin to sing it, as well as in the club’s celebrations.
It should be noted that in this century the flamenco singer José Mercé offered a very personal version, maintaining the lyrics but with an even slower tempo and a more emotional air.
Of the sports glories that champion Spain. Madrid goes with its clean and white flag that does not tarnish. Pure and generous club, all nerve and heart, veterans and novices, veterans and novices, always look at your laurels with respect and emotion.
Hello Madrid!, Hello Madrid! Noble and warlike champion, knight of honor. Hello Madrid!, Hello Madrid! A win in a fair fight, defending your color. Hello Madrid!, Hello Madrid!, Hello Madrid!
Enemy in contention, when he loses he shakes hands without envy or grudges, as a good and faithful brother. On Sunday afternoons, walking to Chamartín, the girls from Madrid, the girls from Madrid, are happy and smiling because today his Madrid is playing.
Hello Madrid!, Hello Madrid! Noble and warlike champion, knight of honor. Hello Madrid!, Hello Madrid! To succeed in a fair fight, defending your color Hala Madrid!, Hala Madrid!, Hala Madrid!
In 2002, on the occasion of the centenary of the club’s foundation, the construction of the new Ciudad Deportiva took place, the remodeling of the exterior façade of the stadium, and also brought the arrival of a new anthem, with the intention of renewing itself.
The illustrious Spanish tenor Placido Domingo gives voice to this hymn that little by little the merengue audience began to sing at the Bernabéu. The composer was José María Cano, founder of the group Meccano.
Lyrics: Hello Madrid!
Go Madrid!
Star field where I grew up
Go Madrid!
you play in verse
let the universe know
How he plays in Madrid
Madrid goes out to fight
Madrid comes out to win
Go Madrid!
Go Madrid!
Go Madrid!
Go Madrid!
Star field where I grew up
Go Madrid!
you play in verse
let the universe know
How he plays in Madrid
Madrid goes out to fight
Madrid comes out to win
Go Madrid!
Go Madrid!
Madrid won the Tenth European Cup in 2014 and the idea of creating a third anthem was accepted, written in this case by the renowned Madrid player Manuel Jabois and produced by the Moroccan-Swedish composer Nadir Khayat (Red One), in which The entire Real Madrid squad participated with their voices, including Carlo Ancelotti, the coach.
History that you made, history to be made, because nobody resists, your desire to win. The stars are coming out, my old Chamartín. From far and near, they bring us here. I wear your shirt, close to my heart on the days that you play, I am all that I am. The arrow is already running, my Madrid is already attacking. I am struggle, I am beauty, the cry that I learned.
Madrid, Madrid, Madrid, Hala Madrid! and nothing else, and nothing else, Hala Madrid! History that you made, history to be made, because no one resists, your desire to win The stars are coming out, my old Chamartín, from far and near, they bring us here. Madrid, Madrid, Madrid, hala Madrid, and nothing else, and nothing else, hala Madrid!
