Hala, Dubai’s leading e-hailing solution provider, has announced the launch of a new service that enables customers to book their rides easily via WhatsApp. This step adds an innovative option, making taxi booking more accessible to customers via text messages. The launch comes as part of Hala’s ongoing commitment to adopting modern technologies to enhance customer experience and facilitate mobility in the city.

The new service allows Dubai residents and visitors to book taxis via WhatsApp, using an advanced chatbot that seamlessly manages booking requests, while ensuring the same fares as those offered on Careem. Through this service, Hala aims to improve the passenger experience and enhance the efficiency of services provided.

Commenting on the launch, Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “We are delighted to expand our customer engagement channels by launching WhatsApp booking, making the booking process faster and easier. As one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, WhatsApp allows us to reach a wider audience and engage with more users in Dubai, and this development reflects our commitment to enhancing our customers’ daily commute experience by adding this direct and simple platform. Additionally, we continue to embrace the latest technologies to deliver premium services that are in line with the changing market needs.”

The booking process via WhatsApp starts easily by sending the word “Hi” to 800HALATAXI – 80042528294, where the chatbot will request the passenger’s location to complete the booking and send a flight confirmation including the captain’s details and expected arrival time. In addition, the service allows real-time flight tracking and sharing of the tracking link with friends and family for safety and convenience.

The service is available 24/7, providing customers with maximum flexibility in booking. It offers a variety of payment options including cash or card upon arrival. In addition to the option to book via WhatsApp, booking via the Careem app continues to be available, ensuring a smooth and convenient booking experience.

Hala currently operates a fleet of 24,000 captains and 12,000 vehicles, through its franchise partners, and is committed to continuing to develop its services to provide innovative transportation solutions that are in line with the needs of residents and visitors of the modern city of Dubai.