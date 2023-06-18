Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

Four characters appear to the Egyptian actress Hala Fakher during the coming period, as she began filming her role in the series “The Great Night”, and she plays the character of a woman who goes through many comic situations with the people of the neighborhood in which she lives, directed by Wissam Al-Madani, and co-starring Mohsen Mansour and Hajjaj Abd. The Great, and written by the Letters Workshop.

Hala added that she embodies the personality of the mother of a pediatrician in a private hospital, in the movie “Abu Nasab”, who lives a love story with a colleague of his, but she insists on marrying one of his relatives. Al-Kedwani, which is scheduled to be shown in theaters during the Eid Al-Adha season, directed by Ramy Imam.

And in the movie “Taj”, which is also scheduled to be shown on Eid Al-Adha, she plays the role of Tamer Hosni’s neighbor and his spiritual mother, and tries to fabricate problems in a comic way, but she is good and her metal is authentic.

Hala is also awaiting the presentation of the series “The Black Record”, written by Yasser Badawi, directed by Jamil Jamil Al-Maghazi, co-starring Khaled Selim and Mai Selim, and embodying the character of a woman interested in witchcraft and sorcery, and the impact of those wrong beliefs on society, in a dramatic framework between fantasy and suspense. .