Dubai (Etihad)

Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority – “Dubai Culture”, yesterday visited the “Downtown Design” exhibition, the main event on the list of activities of the eighth edition of “Dubai Design Week”, which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in the Dubai Design District, whose activities will continue until November 13.

The visit comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s support to empower talents in various creative sectors in Dubai. The work of a group of emerging local and regional talents was showcased at the Emirati Designers Exhibition, including: Amna Al Shamsi, Noura Al Nouri and Fatima Al Awadi.

Badri reviewed the artworks within the Tanween design program presented by the Tashkeel Center, which deals with the topic of sustainability and how design can help promote it.

During her tour, Badri stopped in front of the collection of designs presented by ARE Studio, and visited the corner of “Dodel and The Gang” studio, which presented artistic designs by Menna Allah and Asma Saeed, and reviewed the artwork that was inspired by Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, founder of Modu Method Studio from The local heritage, and praised the group of works that bear the hallmarks of a group of local, regional and international talents, and reflect the future and sustainability of design.

Badri stressed the importance of the design sector in Dubai, as one of the foundations of the creative economy, noting that “Dubai Design Week” is an important event on the agenda of creative events in the Emirate of Dubai, and plays a pivotal role in expanding the horizons of design and innovation locally, regionally and internationally.

Badri indicated that the “Downtown Design” exhibition provides a wide space for creative talents to express their different visions and ideas and present them to the public. She said: The exhibition has become a platform that sheds light on the works presented by talents and designers that reflect their visions towards the future of design, stressing that Dubai Culture’s support for creative talent comes as part of its responsibilities towards the cultural and creative sector in the Emirate of Dubai, which is in line with its vision. Aiming to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a forum for talent.

More than 200 regional and international designers and brands will participate in the “Downtown Design” exhibition, to reveal a group of creations and installation artworks, in addition to a series of dialogues and discussion sessions presented by the “Forum” program focusing on the design industry. The program includes more than 100 workshops attended by a group of international speakers.