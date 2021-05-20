Dubai (Union)

Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, emphasized the importance of the International Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. Dubai is a global center incubating various human cultures and a preferred destination for intellectual convergence, cultural and cognitive interaction, and civilizational dialogue that foresee prospects for building a prosperous future for human societies.

And she continued: “We are inspired by the vision of our wise leadership that provides more than 190 nationalities with a unique pattern of living in peace, love and prosperity, and from the legacy of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who instilled the values ​​of love and promoted the culture of Peaceful coexistence in the Emirates since its union was established.

Badri indicated that Dubai Culture, as one of the main actors in the UAE’s soft power strategy, will continue to work to enhance the emirate’s distinct cultural identity, build distinct international partnerships, and harness the power of those partnerships to enhance the emirate’s imprint on the global cultural map through new initiatives aimed at Developing the cultural sector in Dubai and upgrading its contribution to the national economy in line with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

She said: “We are committed to developing cultural and creative programs that extend bridges of dialogue between cultures, and to stimulate active participation in activities related to culture in the emirate, which are based on teamwork and celebrate multiculturalism and peaceful coexistence, thus contributing to the consolidation of Dubai’s presence on the global arenas as one of the most prominent supporters of development. Based on cultural communication ».