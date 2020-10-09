Mumbai: Maharashtra ATS has arrested a person from Nashik. It is alleged that this person used to share the details of fighter aircraft with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

According to the information, this person is an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited who was in contact with some people of ISI. It was passing all sensational information to ISI. The ATS Nashik unit has arrested it.

The arrested person was presented in court. The court has given its 10-day ATS remand. Its phone has been confiscated from which ATS has started to remove all the details.

