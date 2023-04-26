During the landing of the Japanese module Hakuto-R on the moon, communication with the device was interrupted, which is why the success of the mission was in doubt. This was announced on Tuesday, April 25, by Takeshi Hakamada, head of Ispace developer company.

“We had a connection until the very moment of landing, but then we lost contact. We must admit that we were not able to make a successful landing, ”he said.

Soon after, Khakamada clarified that the final status of the event had not been confirmed. In other words, it is premature to talk about failure, although the likelihood of such an outcome is high. Ispace is expected to publish a full report on Wednesday.

Earlier, on April 12, it became known that the Hakuto-R space module is in orbit at a distance of 100 km from the nearest point to the surface of the Moon. It was assumed that on April 25 the module would begin to descend and take a position suitable for landing. Then, in the auto-control mode, reverse thrust would be turned on and the orbital speed would begin to decrease. An hour later, a soft landing on the moon will be made.

On December 11, 2022, Hakuto-R launched to the moon. Delivery to the Earth’s satellite will be provided by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place in Florida.

Hakuto-R is the first Japanese spacecraft to reach the surface of the Moon. The lander is designed to deliver the Rashid lunar rover of the United Arab Emirates and other cargo.