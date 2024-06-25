The publisher eastasiasoft announced that Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom will be available in Europe next August 1st on Nintendo Switch. The price will be €49.99, reservations will be available on Nintendo eShop from July 4th with a 10% discount until the end of the month. The game will also be available in a physical edition at some retailers.

This collection will contain two otome visual novels from the series Hakuokithat is to say Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms And Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, both featuring a new English translation. Let’s see a new gameplay trailer below.

Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom – Gameplay trailer

Source: eastasiasoft