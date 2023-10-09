Hakunila fire | Vuosaari saw a devastating fire similar to the Hakunila tragedy a few years ago

The Vantaa and Vuosaari fires are connected by the start of the fire in the sauna, the death of the mother and children, and the immigrant background of the families.

Vantaa In Hakunila on Sunday morning ignited the violent apartment fire is similar in many ways to the 2016 fire in Vuosaari. A mother and four children died in the fire in Vantaa. Only the father of the family made it out of the apartment alive.

A mother and three small children died in the Vuosaari fire in 2016. The father of the family was working at night during the fire, so he survived.

The fires are also connected by the fact that both apparently started in a sauna. In the Vantaa fire, some extra material has also been found in the sauna based on a preliminary technical investigation.

In the Vuosaari fire, children’s clothes had been drying in the sauna, among other things. There were also a lot of shoes and diapers on the boats. The fire had started from an electric stove that had been turned on intentionally or accidentally.

Second the point of convergence is that the families had an immigrant background.

Vantaa’s family was Finnish, with roots in Somalia. The father of the family has lived in Finland “probably 30 years” and the rest of the family maybe nine years, told Representative of the Itä-Vantaa Somali Culture Association Said Mohammed.

Vuosaari palo family was originally indigenous From Ghana.

“The family partly had deficiencies in safety skills related to their immigrant background, which was reflected in the lack of a fire alarm and incompetence in using the sauna. My father had been in Finland the longest, and it was only his job to take care of the sauna and the use of the stove in the family.” was said In the investigation of the Accident Center (Otkes).

After the Vuosaari fire, the National Accident Center recommended that the various ministries map the problems related to everyday life and living safety related to immigration and reform the immigration reception, integration and training system so that the basic knowledge regarding the safety of immigrants is ensured.

Vuosaari according to the investigation, the fire in 2016 progressed in such a way that the sauna heater had started to heat up at night about an hour before the fire started.

There was no smoke alarm in the apartment, so the mother and children probably only noticed the fire when it was too late and there was not enough time left to leave the apartment. The fire also caused excess pressure, which made it difficult to open the doors that open into the apartment for a while.

Based on the sounds, the neighbor made an emergency report at 2:47 a.m., after which the emergency center alerted rescue units, an ambulance and police patrols to the scene. The first unit was at the site ten minutes after the alarm.

The arrival of the rescuers was delayed, as it took some time to realize that the stairwell was not in the place according to the street address, but was on a different side of the street. The fire was on the sixth floor, where it also took time to get there.

Rescuers found the victims in a smoky apartment. The fire had already died down after the oxygen needed for combustion ran out. The fire had mainly been in the sauna and bathroom, but there were also traces of fire in the hall. However, there was a lot of smoke throughout the apartment and at the top of the stairs. The rescuers quickly transferred the victims to the paramedics, but they were already dead.