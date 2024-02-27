Hakunila fire | There were several reasons behind the fire that killed the four children and the mother

Otkes has found a sauna similar to the one in the fire, where the panel wall was darkened and partially charred above the stove.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) has received new information about the apartment fire that occurred at night in Hakunila, Vantaa in October, in which a mother and four children died.

Only the father of the family survived.

HS told a few weeks ago, that the main object of Otkes' investigation is now the sauna wall panel and why the wall had caught fire.

Otkes says in its press release published on Tuesday that it found a sauna similar to the one in the fire, where the panel wall was darkened and partially charred above the stove.

That is why Otkes' next experiments use a panel wall and measure temperatures on the wall above the stove. Similarly, the sensitivity to ignition of the panels is investigated.

The goal is to find out the ignition mechanism in a situation similar to an accident, where there were probably no clothes or other foreign material near the stove.

Fire the heater that started was installed using a model-specific wall bracket directly on the surface of the paneled wall.

An examination of the electric stove revealed that the stone space had bulged due to the compaction and thermal movement of the stones. The air gaps between the stone space, the outer casing and the fixing plate had partially collapsed.

Otkes conducted experiments in which the same stove was attached to a plywood wall according to the standard test for stoves. An intact control panel, resistors and wiring were installed in the stove.

Despite the shape changes, the wall temperatures behind the stove were clearly lower than the limit values ​​specified for stoves.

Under investigation it was found out earlier that the heater's thermostat, timer and resistors have worked. So there was no technical fault with the stove, and it had been turned on.

The thermostat was almost at the maximum possible temperature. Based on the position of the timer and the electricity consumption data, the timer has probably been turned to the preset position during the evening.

The father of the family has said that no one visited the sauna after he came home at 8 p.m. The sauna door was closed, and drying laundry using the heat of the stove is not a consistent option, Otkes states.

All family members were reportedly sleeping when the heater started heating up.

The family had lived in the apartment for about two months. According to the father, the family had saunaed once during that time. The electricity consumption data supports the father's story.

According to Otkes, the investigation will take a few more months.

At this point, the center's tip for all sauna owners is that the heater requires regular maintenance.